23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador

There were 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador reported Wednesday, all within the Eastern Health authority.

The total number of known cases of the illness in the province is now 175.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, said 15 people have been hospitalized and three are in intensive care.

She said 10 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island Wednesday, with the provincial total remaining at 21.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said three of the Island cases are considered recovered.

All the cases on the Island have been the result of international travel.

