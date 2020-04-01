14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on April 1

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers continue to climb as there are now 117 people in Waterloo Region believed to have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Public Health.

The agency updated its website on Wednesday morning and the list climbed by 14 people.

The first death in the region was reported on Tuesday when a man in his 40s, who suffered from pre-existing medical conditions, died at St. Mary’s General Hospital.

4:09 Cybersecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic Cybersecurity concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic

The man was said to have contracted the disease through community contact.

Health officials said 1,915 have been tested in the region with 1,329 having tested negative. There are 469 people still awaiting results of testing. Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities. To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement