Canada

Coronavirus: Cruise ship carrying 247 Canadians to dock in Florida Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 7:56 am
Updated April 1, 2020 7:57 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Feds working directly with Panama to get stranded cruise ship passengers home
WATCH: Trudeau says Feds working directly with Panama to get stranded cruise ship passengers home

A ship carrying passengers sick with COVID-19 is expected to arrive in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday.

READ MORE: Cruise ships beg Florida to dock amid coronavirus pandemic

About 250 Canadians are among the passengers aboard Holland America’s Zaandam, which was denied entry by several countries after reporting four deaths and dozens of infections.

Edmonton couple stuck on cruise ship that saw four passenger deaths.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state’s health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on the ships’ coronavirus caseload.

But U.S. President Donald Trump said people are dying on the ship, and he’s going to do “the right thing” for humanity and allow it to dock in Florida.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
