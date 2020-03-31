Man in serious condition after shooting between 2 vehicles in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in east-end Toronto Tuesday night.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:15 p.m.

The spokesperson said officers were trying to determine where exactly the victim was shot.

It’s unclear if the victim was the driver or the passenger.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

