On the Radar: Our April entertainment picks

TV

The Real Housewives of New York City (Slice + hayu Canada)

Release date: Thursday, April 2 on Slice and Friday, April 3 on hayu Canada

Real Housewives of New York City originals Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, along with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, are returning to the series for Season 12. Newbie Leah McSweeney, an edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching at their pearls, is joining the cast after Bethenny Frankel’s exit.

Danger Force (YTV)

Release date: Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Danger Force is a brand new original live-action spinoff from the hit series Henry Danger. The new series stars two of the most beloved characters from Henry Danger, Ray/Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), and introduces four new superheroes-in-training as they team up to fight crime in their town of Swellview.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (hayu Canada)

Release date: Monday, April 6

2:04 Kim Kardashian’s documentary, ‘The Justice Project’, set to release in April Kim Kardashian’s documentary, ‘The Justice Project’, set to release in April

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project is a two-hour doc that shows her being visibly moved by prison inmates recounting their stores of landing behind bars. Kardashian also talks to their families and friends, lobbies public officials and consults with their attorneys as well as her own. It features four cases, including a sex trafficking victim and a woman who murdered the family member who molested her. Each of them believes they received unfair sentences; two of them end up being released.

Brews Brothers (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, April 10

Brews Brothers follows two estranged brothers, Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) and Adam Rodman (Mike Castle), who find themselves running a brewery together. Each one is a beer genius — a braumeister — but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities.

Top Chef Canada (Food Network Canada)

Release date: Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Canada’s culinary competition is back with the best and brightest professional chefs currently blazing a trail across Canada’s sizzling hot culinary scene competing for the title of Canada’s Top Chef. This eighth season will feature a diverse and fearless group of culinary warriors coming from every corner of Canada to compete in intense culinary challenges and cooking for some of the biggest chefs in the world.

The Last Dance (Netflix + ESPN)

Release date: Monday, April 20

The Last Dance chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Release date: Monday, April 27

Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Movies

Hallmark Movies (W Network)

Release date: Every day at 10 a.m. beginning April 1

‘Fashionably Yours’ on W Network.

Beginning April 1, W Network will air Hallmark Christmas movies every weekday morning at 10 a.m. followed by back-to-back Hallmark movies from every season from 2 to 8 p.m. On the weekends, W Network has Hallmark Channel’s Spring Fling – all-new spring premieres every Saturday night at 9 p.m., starting with You’re Bacon Me Crazy on April 4.

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, April 3

In the comedy Coffee & Kareem, 12-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin. Coffee & Kareem stars Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Taraji P. Henson, and co-stars Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier.

Blockbuster Movies (YTV)

Release date: Weekdays at 2 p.m. starting April 6 on YTV

Gather the family and some snacks for a matinee movie weekday at 2 p.m. Titles include Home, A Bug’s Life, Anatasia, Shrek and Storks.

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, April 10

In this romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Selah and The Spades (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Thursday, April 16

Selah and the Spades follows the five factions that run the underground life of the prestigious Haldwell boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction — The Spades — sits Selah Summers. By turns charming and callous, she chooses who to keep close and who to cut loose, walking the fine line between being feared and loved.

Sergio (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, April 17

Set in the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello (played by Narcos star Wagner Moura) hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career. Moura and Ana de Armas star in this drama from director Greg Barker.

Music Releases

J Balvin, Live performance series with Vevo

Release date: Wednesday, April 1

Big Hassle Media/Vevo

For his live performance series, J Balvin and Vevo collaborated with Catalan artist Sergie Arbusa to transform unique locations into inflatable sets by lining the walls with tinted plastic. When J Balvin presents Azul in this set, the colour blue somehow feels completely new. Additional performances Rojo and Negro will be released during the first week of April.

Sam Hunt, Southside

Release date: Friday, April 3

Robb Bank$, FALCONIA ARC 1: CONVICTION

Release date: Friday, April 10

Tory Lanez, The New Toronto 3

Release date: Friday, April 10

(Warning: The video below contains explicit language.)

DVSN, A Muse in Her Feelings

Release date: Friday, April 17

Books

One Good Reason: A Memoir of Addiction and Recovery, Music and Love by Séan McCann and Andrea Aragon

Available: Tuesday, April 14

SMITH PUBLICITY

This deeply personal memoir, co-written by singer-songwriter, renowned mental health advocate and recent Order of Canada recipient Séan McCann and wife Andrea Aragon, leaves no stone unturned. Detailing in powerful and lyrical prose a Newfoundland childhood indoctrinated in strict Catholic faith, the creation of the wildly successful Great Big Sea, and the battle with alcoholism that nearly cost them everything, McCann and Aragon offer readers a story of reaching international fame and finding rock bottom.

McCann and Aragon will be hosting a virtual launch event on April 14 on Facebook and Instagram, where they’ll be reading from the book and McCann will perform a few songs.

If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

Available: Tuesday, April 21

Ballantine Books

If I Had Your Face is set in contemporary Seoul, South Korea, and is about four young women making their way in a world defined by impossibly high standards of beauty, secret room salons catering to wealthy men, strict social hierarchies and K-pop fan mania. Together, their stories tell a gripping tale that’s seemingly unfamiliar, yet unmistakably universal in the way that their tentative friendships may have to be their saving grace.

