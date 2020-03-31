Cottage owners from outside P.E.I. asked to stay away: medical officer 

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s chief health officer is urging cottage owners from outside the province to refrain from heading to the Island for their summer vacation until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Dr. Heather Morrison says anyone coming to P.E.I. must isolate themselves from others for two weeks, which means they will require support from the community to get food and other provisions.

Morrison issued the plea Tuesday after she confirmed the province had recorded three new confirmed cases of the virus, which brought the Island’s total to 21.

She said all three new cases are people who had travelled abroad, and the province has yet to record any cases caused by transmission within the community.

Morrison also confirmed that police in Summerside, P.E.I., issued a $1,000 fine Tuesday morning to an individual who had failed to comply with orders to self-isolate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.