Zookeepers self-isolate in U.K. wildlife park for 3 months to look after animals

A U.K. zoo’s animals have welcomed their newest neighbours — four zookeepers — during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Hayle, U.K., Paradise Park employees Izzy Wheatley, Sarah-Jane Jelbert, Emily Foden and Layla Richardson decided to move in for at least three months so they can care for the animals during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“They are leaving their families, some of whom are following 12-week self-isolation periods,” the park wrote on Facebook last week. “They will be supported by other keepers on a daily basis, observing all the relevant guidelines.”

The wildlife park is home to 1,200 birds and mammals, including penguins, parrots and flamingos, ITV reports.

While it’s likely a fun experience for the zookeepers, the park is unsure when it will reopen to the public. For many businesses, this is a worry when it comes to paying the bills.

“The unknown is very worrying,” Alison Hales, director at Paradise Park, told ITV. “Spring is usually a hopeful time where we get an influx of visitors and we can breathe a sigh of relief.”

“It is now as if the rug has been pulled. I’m sure we will be OK,” she said. “We are relying on the birds to show us the way. We will come out the other end.”

To help out, Hales, along with colleague Michelle Turton, organized a GoFundMe to raise the needed $17,500 to help during the zoo’s closure.

