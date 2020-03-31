Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan steps up coronavirus preventative measures

Send this page to someone via email

The Cowessess First Nation says it is taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19, including setting up monitoring stations at entrances to its community.

Officials say they are also doing everything within their powers to ask people to stay at home.

The community, roughly an hour and a half east of Regina, has 920 residents in 237 households and the idea is to keep all of them safe from coronavirus.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said they are cautious about people coming on or off the community, so they are taking the restrictions seriously.

Family members who want to come back home are also encouraged to stay put and stay safe in their different cities. In those instances, Cowessess First Nation said it is sending financial assistance to help them.

“We are almost overcrowded as it is. We don’t have any extra homes, or an isolation home per se. We are just trying to maintain what we have,” Delorme said.

The Cowessess First Nation shares home packages to households with information about COVID-19 and a very important message to “please stay at home.”

They set up a colour card system of communication and Peacekeepers are helping to maintain communication with the homes.

Delorme said a communicable disease and prevention plan was already in place in preparation for a time like this, so it was just a matter of launching it.

There have been no cases of COVID-19 in the community and officials say they intend to keep it that way.

