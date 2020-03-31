Fire in Winnipeg’s north end leaves 13 homeless

Send this page to someone via email

The city is working to find housing for residents left homeless after a fire tore through a multi-family home in the north end on Tuesday morning.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the two-storey home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue after being called to the fire around 8:50 a.m., the city says.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a city release.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape either before crews arrived, or with help from firefighters, and no injuries were reported.

The city’s emergency social services are now working to help 13 people find temporary housing.

Fire at a vacant house

Crews were also called to a fire at a vacant home in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.

The city says heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when crews arrived, and firefighters had the fire under control by around 11:45 p.m.

No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported, the city says.

Both fires are under investigation and damage estimates weren’t immediately available for either blaze.

