Winnipeg police warn of high-risk sex offender’s release from prison

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Monday.

Steven Gordon Peter Marcotte, 57, is believed to be at high risk of reoffending in a sexual manner against boys, specifically teenage boys, according to police.

His release comes after serving a sentence for sexual interference, and police say he is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Marcotte has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1987, which includes convictions of forcible confinement, buggery, sexual interference, uttering threats, failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking and probation order, indecent acts, trespassing at night and assaulting a peace officer.

A history of Marcotte’s convictions includes the following:

1987 — Marcotte was convicted of forcible confinement and buggery involving a 13-year-old boy. He received a concurrent sentence of five years on each charge and a five-year weapons prohibition.

2006 — Marcotte was convicted of an indecent act for riding his bicycle while naked in Vancouver and was placed on probation for two years.

2015 — According to police, Marcotte gave alcohol to a 15-year-old boy and sexually interfered with him in a public park. He had also been in contact with a 16-year-old boy in breach of a condition of an undertaking that prohibited contact following an incident that occurred in June 2015, police say. He was convicted of offences related to these incidents and received a total sentence of 45 months.

To gain access to his victims, police say Marcotte has visited places where male children hang out and befriended them by purchasing food or other items before ultimately offending.

Marcotte is subject to a lifetime order of probation, which doesn’t allow him to visit a public park, daycare centre, school ground, playground, community centre or public swimming area where anyone under 16 years of age is present or is expected to be present.

Detailed information on sex offender notifications is available on the Manitoba Justice Sex Offender website.

Anyone with information on Marcotte is asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

