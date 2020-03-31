Menu

Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit announces 5 new COVID-19 cases

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:25 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs.
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has announced five new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total local number of cases to 55.

Nine of those cases have recovered, while eight have been hospitalized and four have passed away.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Health unit reports 50 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, with 4 dead

One of the new cases is an Essa, Ont., woman in her 30s who came into close contact with another positive case. According to the health unit, the woman is self-isolating.

Details for the rest of the new cases are pending.

On Monday, details for cases 45 to 50 hadn’t been revealed by the health unit, which now says those patients are in Innisfil, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Barrie and Tiny Township.

READ MORE: 260 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total jumps to 1,966

Two of those cases are travel-related, while two are community-acquired and another two are a result of close contact.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit saw its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 on March 17, followed by March 18.

On Tuesday morning, Ontario reported 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 1,966. So far, the province has had 33 COVID-19-related deaths.

Ontario extends outdoor recreational amenities ban by 2 weeks as COVID-19 spread continues
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
