Lloydminster RCMP investigating gun shots near motel

RCMP in Lloydminster are searching for suspects in an early morning shooting on March 20.

Constable Michael Hagel said multiple gun shots were reported near a hotel in the 4700 block of 44th street on the east side of the city — a bullet was found lodged in a motel window frame.

The woman checked in to the motel room was not injured, police said.

When RCMP arrived on scene the suspects had fled the area but witnesses said two groups had been involved in the shooting.

Video surveillance from the area showed two unidentified victims running westbound, and three suspects running northbound.

RCMP don’t believe anyone was injured but is asking for the people shot at to come forward.

“We believe this incident was targeted, not random,” said Cst. Hagel, and added, “there is no danger to the public.”

You can contact Lloydminister RCMP at 780-808-8400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) as well as online.