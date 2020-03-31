Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lloydminster RCMP investigating gun shots near motel

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 12:27 pm
Lloydminster RCMP are investigating gun shots near local motel.
Lloydminster RCMP are investigating gun shots near local motel. Global News

RCMP in Lloydminster are searching for suspects in an early morning shooting on March 20.

Constable Michael Hagel said multiple gun shots were reported near a hotel in the 4700 block of 44th street on the east side of the city — a bullet was found lodged in a motel window frame.

Related News

The woman checked in to the motel room was not injured, police said.

When RCMP arrived on scene the suspects had fled the area but witnesses said two groups had been involved in the shooting.

Video surveillance from the area showed two unidentified victims running westbound, and three suspects running northbound.

READ MORE: Lloydminster RCMP find armed and dangerous man after seizing guns, swords and drugs

RCMP don’t believe anyone was injured but is asking for the people shot at to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe this incident was targeted, not random,” said Cst. Hagel, and added, “there is no danger to the public.”

You can contact Lloydminister RCMP at 780-808-8400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) as well as online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPLloydminsterLloydminster RCMPmotel gunshotsmotel shooting lloydminster
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.