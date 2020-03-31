Repairs to McCarthy Boulevard sinkhole to last a week, City of Regina says

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is currently repairing a sinkhole that appeared on McCarthy Boulevard between Brunskill Place and Fourth Avenue on Friday night.

The incident happened when a 60-inch sewer line collapsed, causing a hole 10 feet wide and about 15 feet deep.

“About two-thirds of the city’s wastewater flows through that pipe,” said Pat Wilson, Regina’s director of waterworks services.

“Service has continued to be provided. The lower part of the pipe has been able to continue to convey water, and there was no spill to the environment.”

City staff, along with two contractors, began prep work to repair the sinkhole on the weekend. This included hooking up temporary water for 11 homes in the area, setting up a bypass pumping system for the affected sewer line and organizing traffic restrictions.

On Monday, the city began bypass pumping, while excavation on the hole is expected to start on Tuesday.

One northbound lane on McCarthy Boulevard from Brunskill Place to Fourth Avenue is closed as the city repairs the hole.

Southbound on McCarthy Boulevard from Mikkelson Drive to Fourth Avenue is only open to local traffic while the southbound lane on McCarthy Boulevard from Fourth Avenue to Brunskill Place is closed to all traffic.

Work on the sinkhole is expected to take about a week.