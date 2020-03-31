Menu

Canada

Ralph Goodale named special advisor to feds on Iran plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 9:19 am
Updated March 31, 2020 9:54 am
Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver black boxes
Speaking to reporters in the House of Commons after Wednesday's Question Period, Minister of Foreign Affairs François Philippe Champagne told reporters that Iran's representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization had said Iran will be delivering the black boxes recovered from the Flight 752 crash site to Ukraine or France. Champagne also said Canada plans to "judge Iran by their actions" and follow up with Iran's government to ensure accountability on their promises.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale has been appointed a special adviser to the Trudeau government into Iran’s downing of a commercial airliner in January.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Goodale will examine the lessons learned from the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 as well as other air disasters, including Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Air India Flight 182.

READ MORE: Feds must be as transparent as possible on COVID-19 response, former minister says

Goodale will support ongoing government efforts and come up with recommendations on “tools and mechanisms” needed to prevent future disasters.

Goodale’s appointment comes as Iran missed a deadline last week to surrender the flight recorders from the jetliner, which the Iranian military shot down on Jan. 8.

That downing killed all 176 people aboard, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Story continues below advertisement
Iran plane crash: Ukraine demands punishment for all involved, minister says
Iran plane crash: Ukraine demands punishment for all involved, minister says

Iran’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal promised on March 11 to transfer the black boxes to Ukraine within two weeks to assist with its investigation into the crash.

READ MORE: Iran agrees to send Ukrainian plane crash black boxes to Kiev, official says

But as of March 26, that had yet to occur.

Goodale, a veteran Saskatchewan MP, was Canada’s public safety minister until his defeat in last fall’s federal election and has overseen numerous other portfolios, including finance and natural resources.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office initially said Goodale would be paid for the role.

They later clarified, saying only out-of-pocket expenses would be reimbursed.

With a file from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ralph GoodaleIran Plane crashtehran plane crashUkrainian Plane CrashCanadians plane crashflight 752Ethiopian Plane CrashIran Black Boxesblack boxUkrainian Airlines flight 752Justin Trudeau plane crash
