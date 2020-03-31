Ralph Goodale named special advisor to feds on Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale has been appointed a special adviser to the Trudeau government into Iran’s downing of a commercial airliner in January.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Goodale will examine the lessons learned from the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 as well as other air disasters, including Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Air India Flight 182.

Goodale will support ongoing government efforts and come up with recommendations on “tools and mechanisms” needed to prevent future disasters.

Goodale’s appointment comes as Iran missed a deadline last week to surrender the flight recorders from the jetliner, which the Iranian military shot down on Jan. 8.

That downing killed all 176 people aboard, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Iran’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal promised on March 11 to transfer the black boxes to Ukraine within two weeks to assist with its investigation into the crash.

But as of March 26, that had yet to occur.

Goodale, a veteran Saskatchewan MP, was Canada’s public safety minister until his defeat in last fall’s federal election and has overseen numerous other portfolios, including finance and natural resources.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office initially said Goodale would be paid for the role.

They later clarified, saying only out-of-pocket expenses would be reimbursed.

