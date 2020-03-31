Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough city council approves 60-day tax deferral amid coronavirus pandemic

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:18 am
Peterborough City Hall.
Peterborough City Hall. File

Peterborough residents and business owners will be allowed to defer their property taxes for the next 60 days without incurring a penalty, according to a release from the City of Peterborough.

Peterborough city councillors approved the move during Monday night’s council meeting, which was held virtually and livestreamed through the city’s website. Tax instalments were previously due on March 31 and May 29.

READ MORE: Peterborough’s COVID-19 cases more than double over weekend to 28

Mayor Diane Therrien says the emergency tax measure will help those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are focused on their health and the health of their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. People shouldn’t have to worry about the tax due dates,” Therrien says in a media release. “We’re going to look at other actions that we can take to help our community recover as we move forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Peterborough city, county declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Finance chair Dean Pappas echoed the mayor’s statement, adding that council is continuing to look at ways to help residents out during the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The release says further recommendations will be presented to council during May’s meeting.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PeterboroughTaxesCouncilProperty TaxesDiane TherrienPeterborough city councilPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Dean PappasTax Payersproperty tax deferral
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.