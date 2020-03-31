Peterborough city council approves 60-day tax deferral amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough residents and business owners will be allowed to defer their property taxes for the next 60 days without incurring a penalty, according to a release from the City of Peterborough.

Peterborough city councillors approved the move during Monday night’s council meeting, which was held virtually and livestreamed through the city’s website. Tax instalments were previously due on March 31 and May 29.

Mayor Diane Therrien says the emergency tax measure will help those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are focused on their health and the health of their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. People shouldn’t have to worry about the tax due dates,” Therrien says in a media release. “We’re going to look at other actions that we can take to help our community recover as we move forward.”

Finance chair Dean Pappas echoed the mayor’s statement, adding that council is continuing to look at ways to help residents out during the pandemic.

The release says further recommendations will be presented to council during May’s meeting.