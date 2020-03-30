Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Canadian restaurant chain starts selling groceries amid coronavirus shutdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 8:42 pm
Produce is shown in a grocery store in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
Produce is shown in a grocery store in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

As the COVID-19 pandemic hammers Canada’s restaurant industry, one Vancouver-based chain is getting creative to keep customers coming in the door.

Earls Kitchen and Bar, which operates 68 restaurants in Canada and the U.S., is now selling groceries, both for pickup or delivery.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Should I disinfect groceries before bringing them into the house?

The company is selling a variety of grocery bundles, ranging from $30 to $99, including dairy and eggs, produce, pantry items and meat.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It is also selling a-la-carte items such as flour, coffee and toilet paper.

Vancouver initiative ‘Share the Goods’ gets groceries to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Vancouver initiative ‘Share the Goods’ gets groceries to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

The restaurant is pitching the initiative as a way to avoid line-ups at grocery stores, which have taken to limiting the number of customers allowed to shop at once during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant owners plead for government help amid coronavirus crisis in new campaign

Restaurants across Canada have been ordered to cease dine-in service through a variety of provincial and municipal public health orders and state of emergency declarations.

Many restaurants, including Earls, have been aggressively promoting take-out options.

But the move has left many businesses with heavily reduced cash flow, while rent and fixed costs continue to pile up.

In B.C., the industry association representing restaurants estimates that 15 per cent of its membership could be forced to close for good due to the pandemic.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus restaurantsCoronavirus Groceriescoronavirus public health ordercoronavirus restaurantearls coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.