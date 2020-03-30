Menu

More than a million Americans have been tested for the novel coronavirus: Trump

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 30, 2020 6:51 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that more than 1 million Americans had been tested for the novel coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘proud’ of Canada’s COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

“Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

Coronavirus outbreak: Does Trudeau have any regrets about the way Canada has responded to COVID-19?
Trump said the United States had begun to acquire personal protective equipment from overseas.

“We’re getting it from all over the world and we’re also sending things that we don’t need to other parts,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

Trump said he had just spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and that the United State would be sending Italy about $100 million worth of medical supplies that are not needed in the United States.

© 2020 Reuters
