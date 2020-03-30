Thames Valley District School Board offering computers to students learning at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board is offering computers to children who do not have access to one to support learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure that all Thames Valley students can continue to learn and thrive during this extraordinary time,” said Director of Education Mark Fisher.

He added the board is also exploring ways to provide printed resources to students who may not have reliable internet access.

Those that want to access one of the devices can fill out an online form or leave a message on their school’s voicemail by noon Thursday.

There are approximately 79,000 students in the Thames Valley District School Board, so the board said there is a limit of one per family, depending on availability.

All Ontario public schools were initially closed for two weeks after March break until April 6 in response to the pandemic.

The TVDSB expects more details on how much longer schools will be closed to come later this week.

Last week, the Ministry of Education launched an online learning portal to help prevent students from falling behind.

The board also said the Ministry of Education is expected to announce soon how teachers will be engaged with students in remote learning opportunities while schools are closed.