‘Mornings with Simi’ launches on 980AM CKNW

The morning show on 980 CKNW in Vancouver officially has a new voice.
Simi Sara, who has been filling in for retired host Jon McComb since mid-December, was formally named as his replacement on March 4.
On Monday, Mornings with Simi officially launched, marking the start of a new era for the historic radio station.
“Today is the first page in a new chapter in the book of CKNW,” said Larry Gifford, Corus national director of talk radio.
Since its inception in 1944, the station has had a variety of morning show hosts, including Jim Cox, Joe Chesney, Bill Cox, and Bob Hutton.
Since switching to a news-talk format, only three people have held the coveted morning show slot: Bryan ‘Frosty’ Forst, followed by Phillip Till and Jon McComb.
Simi Sara now joins their ranks, as first female morning show host.
“I was so excited to find out that I was being given this opportunity,” said Sara. “I know how special CKNW is to listeners because I also grew up listening to it, so I take that appreciation and commitment very seriously.”
Sara grew up in Surrey, B.C., and spent the first 15 years of her career in television. She has been with 980 CKNW since 2010 as the host of The Simi Sara Show, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.
“It means making sure we always have the latest information to give to people and keep everyone informed about what’s happening in their world. They can rest assured that by listening to Mornings with Simi, that is what they will be getting.”
Sara has received two national and three regional awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association for both her news coverage and commentary. She has also won both the Broadcaster of Tomorrow and Performer of the Year awards from the BC Association of Broadcasters. And she is the only radio personality to win the Jack Webster City Mike award for commentary.
Mornings with Simi airs weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. PT on 980 CKNW.
