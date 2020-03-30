‘Mornings with Simi’ launches on 980AM CKNW

Send this page to someone via email

The morning show on 980 CKNW in Vancouver officially has a new voice.

Simi Sara, who has been filling in for retired host Jon McComb since mid-December, was formally named as his replacement on March 4.

On Monday, Mornings with Simi officially launched, marking the start of a new era for the historic radio station.

“Today is the first page in a new chapter in the book of CKNW,” said Larry Gifford, Corus national director of talk radio.

Since its inception in 1944, the station has had a variety of morning show hosts, including Jim Cox, Joe Chesney, Bill Cox, and Bob Hutton.

Since switching to a news-talk format, only three people have held the coveted morning show slot: Bryan ‘Frosty’ Forst, followed by Phillip Till and Jon McComb.

Simi Sara now joins their ranks, as first female morning show host.

“I was so excited to find out that I was being given this opportunity,” said Sara. “I know how special CKNW is to listeners because I also grew up listening to it, so I take that appreciation and commitment very seriously.”