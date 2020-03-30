Hamilton COVID-19 cases grows to 91, Stoney Creek nursing home has 27

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton says the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 91, with 21 new cases added on Monday afternoon.

It’s the single biggest increase since the city began keeping track of the pandemic. It comes just a day after another significant bump, with 18 positive cases reported on March 29.

In an update on Monday afternoon, emergency operation centre (EOC) director Paul Johnson said that there was a positive case connected to a man staying at a city shelter.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Hamilton nursing home

“We do have an individual that is now in the isolation shelter that we set up as part of our approach to dealing with COVID-19 within our homeless population and our shelter system,” said Johnson.

The man is the only one in the isolation shelter as of Monday, which is located at the Bennetto Community Centre on Hughson Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the city’s medical officer of health revealed more troubles for Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Seventeen residents have come down with COVID-19, and another 10 staff members testing positive at the home. Only of one was a new reported case on Monday.

“So you can see the impact that these outbreaks can have in long-term care homes and why it is just so important that we work hard to keep the virus out of any of these places,” said Dr Elizabeth Richardson.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Richardson told Global News that Sunday’s increase was the result of the Public Health Ontario Laboratory reporting previously outstanding results coming from cases tested between March 13 and 29.

View link »

Richardson said the new positives were not unexpected and that the cases came through from people that had been waiting eight to 10 days for results.

READ MORE: Hamilton hospital nurse tests positive for new coronavirus

Public Health says the backlog is not done, and more cases should be added to the city’s overall daily totals over the next week.

Richardson says only 10 out of the 70 have had hospital stays as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says 42 per cent of its positive cases come from people aged between 20 and 44 years old with 27 of the 91 cases connected to a history of travel.

1:28 Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis

Halton Region has 36 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 16 residing in the Oakville area.

Niagara Region is reporting 34, Brant County has 11, and Norfolk and Haldimand counties are jointly reporting 23 cases in the region as of Monday.

Ontario reported 351 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday – the biggest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began. The total case total in Ontario stands at 1,706. The death toll remains at 23.

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen and Ryan Rocca