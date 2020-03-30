Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Coronavirus: Guelph No Frills employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 3:21 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says Canada entering crucial week in COVID-19 fight
Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters Sunday how, in her opinion, Canada was entering a crucial week inn the fight to contain COVID-19.

An employee at Domenic’s No Frills in Guelph, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to parent company Loblaws Companies Limited.

The store on Harvard Road was closed on Monday for a thorough cleaning and is expected to reopen on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed in an email.

READ MORE: Guelph Longo’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaws said they are working closely with Public Health and have taken a number of steps to minimize risks.

Any employees who had contact with the infected individual are now self-isolating at home.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes after Longo’s reported an employee at their Guelph location on Clair Road tested positive for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphNo FrillsCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphCOVID-19 No FrillsDomenic's No Frills coronavirusDomenic's No Frills GuelphNo Frills Coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.