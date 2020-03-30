Coronavirus: Guelph No Frills employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at Domenic’s No Frills in Guelph, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to parent company Loblaws Companies Limited.

The store on Harvard Road was closed on Monday for a thorough cleaning and is expected to reopen on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed in an email.

Loblaws said they are working closely with Public Health and have taken a number of steps to minimize risks.

Any employees who had contact with the infected individual are now self-isolating at home.

The news comes after Longo’s reported an employee at their Guelph location on Clair Road tested positive for COVID-19.

