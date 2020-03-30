P.E.I. health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are set to provide the latest update on COVID-19 in that province this afternoon.

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, will be joined by Health P.E.I.’s Chief of Nursing, Allied Health and Patient Experience, Marion Dowling, for a 1:30 p.m. address.

P.E.I. has eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new cases have been confirmed since Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One of the cases travelled through Romeo LeBlanc Moncton International Airport Friday, March 20, according to an airport release Sunday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

New Brunswick and P.E.I. have mandatory self-isolation orders for a 14-day period following international travel.

Story continues below advertisement