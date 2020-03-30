Menu

Health

P.E.I. health officials to provide COVID-19 update

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:17 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 12:25 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
Health officials on Prince Edward Island are set to provide the latest update on COVID-19 in that province this afternoon.

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, will be joined by Health P.E.I.’s Chief of Nursing, Allied Health and Patient Experience, Marion Dowling, for a 1:30 p.m. address.

P.E.I. has eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new cases have been confirmed since Friday.

One of the cases travelled through Romeo LeBlanc Moncton International Airport Friday, March 20, according to an airport release Sunday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

New Brunswick and P.E.I. have mandatory self-isolation orders for a 14-day period following international travel.

Story continues below advertisement

 

