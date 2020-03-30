Menu

Kelowna senior arrested after report of shots fired inside home

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:33 pm
Police descend on a Cadder Ave. home after reports of shots fired. .
Police descend on a Cadder Ave. home after reports of shots fired. . Michael Schwarz\Submitted

A 70-year-old Kelowna man was arrested after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at an Okanagan home.

Kelowna RCMP said it received a report around 4:30 p.m. Saturday of a firearm being pointed at a man in the 700 block of Cadder Avenue in Kelowna.

Further information was provided that the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence, police said.

Two Kelowna Mounties stand outside a home where shots were allegedly fired on Friday.
Two Kelowna Mounties stand outside a home where shots were allegedly fired on Friday. Submitted

Kelowna RCMP set up containment around the home and all occupants safely exited the residence.

Story continues below advertisement
The 70-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, police said.

Officers allegedly located and seized a rifle from inside the residence.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the firearm was discharged at anyone,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation.”

The suspect was released on conditions for a future court date.

The matter has been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.

