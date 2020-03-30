Kelowna senior arrested after report of shots fired inside home

A 70-year-old Kelowna man was arrested after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at an Okanagan home.
Kelowna RCMP said it received a report around 4:30 p.m. Saturday of a firearm being pointed at a man in the 700 block of Cadder Avenue in Kelowna.
Further information was provided that the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence, police said.
Kelowna RCMP set up containment around the home and all occupants safely exited the residence.
The 70-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, police said.
Officers allegedly located and seized a rifle from inside the residence.
“There is no evidence to suggest that the firearm was discharged at anyone,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.
“Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation.”
The suspect was released on conditions for a future court date.
The matter has been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.
COMMENTS