Coronavirus: Burlington extends facility closures through June, Sound of Music Festival cancelled

The City of Burlington has suspended all city-run spring programs and is extending the closure of its recreation facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and administrative buildings until the end of June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says the decision is “absolutely necessary to protect the health and well-being of our employees and our community, as we plan for the best but prepare for the worst.”

She stresses that COVID-19 numbers are still rising in the city through community spread, which means “we must continue to work towards flattening the curve through social and physical distancing and staying home.”

The city adds that all bookings will be cancelled until June 30, and it will begin processing refunds.

In a media release issued Monday morning, the City of Burlington says the decisions were made by its emergency control group, following the guidance of the chief public health officer of Canada and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

The city adds that it needs to make decisions now that affect programming weeks and months out, “to provide some certainty to our community and to our many community partners.”

Burlington’s annual Sound of Music Festival also announced its cancellation for 2020 on Monday morning.

The annual event was scheduled to be held in June at Spencer Smith Park.