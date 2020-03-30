John Callahan, longtime soap star, dies at 66

All My Children actor John Callahan has died at the age of 66, his ex-wife Eva LaRue announced over the weekend.
The longtime soap star played Edmund Grey on All My Children and starred on other shows, including Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara and Falcon Crest.
His former All My Children co-star LaRue announced his death on her Instagram account on Saturday. The two played a married couple on the show.
LaRue, who shared daughter Kaya with Callahan, did not reveal the cause of his death.
“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” she wrote.
“That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad a–! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’).
“Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.”
LaRue also shared photos of the pair and their daughter on Twitter.
Many fans and friends of Callahan took to social media to send their condolences.
Callahan starred on All My Children from 1992 to 2005.
—With files from The Associated Press
