Drake shares 1st public photos of son Adonis

Drake has gone from rapping “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” on his song Emotionless to sharing the first public photos of his son, Adonis.

The 33-year-old rapper surprised the world on Monday by posting a series of photos of Adonis with him and Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy,” Drake wrote.

“When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright,” the Nonstop rapper wrote. “It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors [sic], so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.

“Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you,” Drake continued. “Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust,” the rapper wrote.

“You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Adonis was born in October 2017, but the God’s Plan rapper didn’t confirm he had secretly fathered his first child until the release of his album Scorpion in June 2018 — putting to rest a rumour that had been circulating on gossip websites.

Story continues below advertisement

In May 2018, rapper Pusha T claimed Drake had been hiding a child on his diss track, The Story of Adidon.

On Emotionless, Drake raps: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” as well as: “From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

Other songs that reference his son include 8 out of 10 (“Kiss my son on the forehead, then kiss your ass goodbye”) and March 14, on which he directly addresses the boy (“I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick”) and confesses he’s “embarrassed” to tell his divorced parents he’s “a co-parent,” too.

“Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent,” he says on March 14. “Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now.”

Drake also addressed the relationship he has with Adonis’ mother Brussaux on an episode of LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop and shared a photo with the NBA player.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?” he said during the episode. “And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother.

“We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father,” the Toronto rapper added. “I have a son; he’s a beautiful boy.”