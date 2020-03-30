Waterloo Region reports 34 new coronavirus cases, total cases now at 103

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 103 people in Waterloo Region believed to have contracted COVID-19, according to public health officials.

The agency updated its list on Monday, showing the number of cases in the region has grown by 34 since the last update on Friday.

Public health officials said the cases include 60 confirmed cases and 43 presumptive cases.

Among those cases, 19 are hospitalized and 11 cases have been resolved, which marks a significant increase from Friday, when Waterloo Public Health only reported one resolved case.

Officials said on Friday they were expecting the number of resolved cases to rise over the weekend. That’s because the Ontario government is now allowing most people who test positive for COVID-19 to end their 14-day self-isolation without a negative test.

In Waterloo Region, there have been 1,740 people tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, including 1,158 negative results.

Public health officials are also awaiting the results of 479 people.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

