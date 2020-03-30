Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a truck in Toronto Monday morning

Emergency services said they responded to a call at 9:45 a.m. about a pedestrian struck in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said the truck that allegedly struck the pedestrian, also hit and brought down power lines.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

– pedistrian transported to hospital

– @torontohydro is attending

– intersection will remained closed for investigation

– please find alternate route of travel

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 30, 2020

