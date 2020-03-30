Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in Toronto

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a truck in Toronto Monday morning
Emergency services said they responded to a call at 9:45 a.m. about a pedestrian struck in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
Toronto police said the truck that allegedly struck the pedestrian, also hit and brought down power lines.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS