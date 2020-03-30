Menu

Female pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:46 am
Updated March 30, 2020 11:17 am
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto on Monday.
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto on Monday. Bill Barker/Global News

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a truck in Toronto Monday morning

Emergency services said they responded to a call at 9:45 a.m. about a pedestrian struck in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said the truck that allegedly struck the pedestrian, also hit and brought down power lines.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.

