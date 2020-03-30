Stoney Creek man charged after weapon pointed at Hamilton Police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old Stoney Creek man is facing a list of charges after an incident on East Hamilton Mountain in which officers say someone fired a pellet gun at a Hamilton Police officer.

Hamilton police say about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, they investigated reports of a car driving erratically in the area of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) and Dartnall Road.

On Stone Church Road near Nebo Road, they found a car matching the description, with a man walking away.

At some point, police say the suspect pulled out a pellet gun and an officer was fired at twice.

Police deescalated the situation and the weapon was dropped and recovered.

The 29-year-old is facing three counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and dangerous driving.