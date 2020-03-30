Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stoney Creek man charged after weapon pointed at Hamilton Police

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 11:01 am
Updated March 30, 2020 11:02 am
Hamilton police investigate
Weapons charges laid after pellet gun pointed at Hamilton officer. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 29-year-old Stoney Creek man is facing a list of charges after an incident on East Hamilton Mountain in which officers say someone fired a pellet gun at a Hamilton Police officer.

READ MORE: 5-year-old hit with pellet gun during drive-by on the mountain: Hamilton police

Related News

Hamilton police say about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, they investigated reports of a car driving erratically in the area of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) and Dartnall Road.

On Stone Church Road near Nebo Road, they found a car matching the description, with a man walking away.

At some point, police say the suspect pulled out a pellet gun and an officer was fired at twice.

READ MORE: Pellet gun may have been used in road rage incident on the Mountain: Hamilton police

Police deescalated the situation and the weapon was dropped and recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old is facing three counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and dangerous driving.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamOntFirearmCity of HamiltonHPSeast hamilton mountainhamilton pellet gun fired at officerhamilton police pellet gunpellet gun fired at officer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.