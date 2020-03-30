Kingston COVID-19 numbers more than double over the weekend, rising from 17 to 35

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has announced a total of 35 cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

On Friday, the public health unit had identified a total of 17 cases. That number jumped considerably over the weekend to 35, the largest rise in numbers since the Kingston region public health unit identified its first case.

The public health unit’s website does not give any information about the new cases, and KFL&A Public Health says public health officials are still investigating the details of each case.

Last week, of the 17 cases reported at the time, Global News learned that at least three were found in health-care workers, including one at a family health clinic in Northbrook, Ont., and another at Kingston General Hospital.

As of Monday morning, KFL&A Public Health has seen 575 negative test results, and 160 test results are still pending.