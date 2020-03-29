Menu

Three taken to hospital from Penticton house fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated March 29, 2020 1:17 pm
Smoke pouring out of a house fire on Ducan Avenue East on Saturday evening.
Smoke pouring out of a house fire on Ducan Avenue East on Saturday evening. . Skylar Noe-Vack

Firefighters in Penticton rescued a resident from a house fire on Duncan Avenue East on Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Updated: One person dead, firefighter injured in suspicious Penticton house fire

In total, the Penticton Fire Departments said, three residents of the home were taken to hospital by ambulance as a result of the blaze.

The fire department didn’t have an update on their conditions on Sunday morning.

A fire at a Ducan Ave. East home on Saturday evening.
A fire at a Ducan Ave. East home on Saturday evening. Skylar Noe-Vack

Other bystanders trying to help with the smokey blaze were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

One witness reported seeing a patient getting CPR in the yard of the home.

The fire department said when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters went inside they pulled one resident from the building.

READ MORE: Updated: One person dead, firefighter injured in suspicious Penticton house fire

The house suffered extensive smoke damage as well as fire damage near where the flames started.

The building is currently not livable.

The fire department said the blaze started inside the home, there are no indications that it is suspicious and an investigator will be on scene Sunday to determine the cause.

