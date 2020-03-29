Three taken to hospital from Penticton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Penticton rescued a resident from a house fire on Duncan Avenue East on Saturday evening.

In total, the Penticton Fire Departments said, three residents of the home were taken to hospital by ambulance as a result of the blaze.

The fire department didn’t have an update on their conditions on Sunday morning.

A fire at a Ducan Ave. East home on Saturday evening. Skylar Noe-Vack

Other bystanders trying to help with the smokey blaze were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement

One witness reported seeing a patient getting CPR in the yard of the home.

The fire department said when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters went inside they pulled one resident from the building.

The house suffered extensive smoke damage as well as fire damage near where the flames started.

The building is currently not livable.

The fire department said the blaze started inside the home, there are no indications that it is suspicious and an investigator will be on scene Sunday to determine the cause.