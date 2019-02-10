Update: Firefighter injured responding to early morning house fire in Penticton

Penticton Fire and Rescue confirms one firefighter was injured while responding to an early morning house fire in Penticton after he slipped and fell on the ice, suffering broken ribs.

The freezing temperatures and icy conditions posed additional challenges to firefighting crews as they attacked the blaze at 221 Huth Avenue, which broke out around 2: 45 a.m.

Section of Huth Ave closed off due to early morning house fire at 221 Huth Ave. in Penticton. Single storey detached home. No word yet on cause. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/iqlyO3S8Ne — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 10, 2019

Neighbours said two male tenants and their two dogs were home at the time the inferno erupted. A neighbour rushed one of the tenants to hospital with singed facial hair.

It appears the epicentre of the damage is in the car port area of the single storey detached home.

At around 9:00 a.m., the structure was still smoldering, and there was a significant police presence. A portion of Huth Avenue is closed to traffic.

Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson said he cannot comment on the blaze until the scene is cleared by the RCMP.

A request is out to the RCMP for comment.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!