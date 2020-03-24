Penticton RCMP seize 60 cartons of illegal cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officers in Penticton say they have seized thousands of dollars in illegal cigarettes.

RCMP said they conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot located near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan medical clinics switch to phone and virtual appointment

“During the stop, officers located and seized 60 cartons of illegal cartons of cigarettes in the trunk. The street valued is estimated at $6,000,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are still being considered.

2:10 ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment

Story continues below advertisement