Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton RCMP seize 60 cartons of illegal cigarettes

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 10:30 pm
Police said they seized approximately $6,000 in illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop in Penticton. .
Police said they seized approximately $6,000 in illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop in Penticton. . Courtesy: RCMP

Officers in Penticton say they have seized thousands of dollars in illegal cigarettes.

RCMP said they conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot located near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan medical clinics switch to phone and virtual appointment

“During the stop, officers located and seized 60 cartons of illegal cartons of cigarettes in the trunk. The street valued is estimated at $6,000,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are still being considered.

‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment
‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPolicepentictonCigarettespenticton rcmpillegal cigarettesSeizedillegal cigarettes seized
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.