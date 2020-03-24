Penticton RCMP seize 60 cartons of illegal cigarettes

Officers in Penticton say they have seized thousands of dollars in illegal cigarettes.
RCMP said they conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot located near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
“During the stop, officers located and seized 60 cartons of illegal cartons of cigarettes in the trunk. The street valued is estimated at $6,000,” Const. James Grandy said in a news release.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are still being considered.
