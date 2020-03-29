Toronto firefighters battle blaze at west-end rug store

Toronto firefighters battled a blaze at a rug store in the city’s west-end early Sunday.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the store, located near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West, shortly before 5 a.m.
Flames were located at the back of the building, the spokesperson said, and the fire was deemed a three-alarm.
Hydro lines in front of the store made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews remained at the scene into the morning Sunday.
