Toronto firefighters battle blaze at west-end rug store

Toronto firefighters battled a blaze at a rug store in the city’s west-end early Sunday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the store, located near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West, shortly before 5 a.m.

Flames were located at the back of the building, the spokesperson said, and the fire was deemed a three-alarm.

Hydro lines in front of the store made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews remained at the scene into the morning Sunday.

FIRE:

**4:56 a.m. **

Royal York + Dundas St W

– reports of fire in low rise building

– @Toronto_Fire o/s, 3 alarm fire

– TTC buses o/s to assist with shelter

– no reported injuries

– expect road closure

– find alternate route of travel#GO621701

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2020

