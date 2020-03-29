Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto firefighters battle blaze at west-end rug store

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 9:59 am
The scene of the fire at a rug store on Dundas Street West Sunday morning.
The scene of the fire at a rug store on Dundas Street West Sunday morning. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto firefighters battled a blaze at a rug store in the city’s west-end early Sunday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to the store, located near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West, shortly before 5 a.m.

Flames were located at the back of the building, the spokesperson said, and the fire was deemed a three-alarm.

READ MORE: Downtown building erupts in heavy smoke, explosion heard: Toronto Fire

Hydro lines in front of the store made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews remained at the scene into the morning Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoToronto FireDundas Street WestToronto Fire ServiceRoyal York and DundasRoyal York Road and Dundas Street WestRug Store FireToronto Rug Store Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.