Minor earthquake shakes parts of Quebec just outside Montreal

There was a minor earthquake in Quebec on Sunday morning just 39 kilometres north-northeast of Montreal and 35 kilometres west-southwest of Sorel-Tracy.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremor is recorded to have been a 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

The seismic activity, which occurred around 3:21 a.m., was generally lightly felt by residents in the Montreal region.

According to the federal agency, 2,291 people reported feeling the earthquake early Sunday. 1,271 Quebecers said the tremor was level two intensity, while 729 said it was a three and 256 reported it to be a four.

This is the region’s second earthquake this month, as another light earthquake shook Montreal on March 6 at approximately the same time of day.

It is the eighth earthquake to occur in Quebec since the beginning of the year.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise