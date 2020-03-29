Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Minor earthquake shakes parts of Quebec just outside Montreal

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 10:33 am
3.6 magnitude earthquake lightly shook a region of Quebec Sunday morning.
3.6 magnitude earthquake lightly shook a region of Quebec Sunday morning. Earthquakes Canada

There was a minor earthquake in Quebec on Sunday morning just 39 kilometres north-northeast of Montreal and 35 kilometres west-southwest of Sorel-Tracy.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremor is recorded to have been a 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

The seismic activity, which occurred around 3:21 a.m., was generally lightly felt by residents in the Montreal region.

READ MORE: Montreal struck by small earthquake early Friday morning

According to the federal agency, 2,291 people reported feeling the earthquake early Sunday. 1,271 Quebecers said the tremor was level two intensity, while 729 said it was a three and 256 reported it to be a four.

READ MORE: Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

This is the region’s second earthquake this month, as another light earthquake shook Montreal on March 6 at approximately the same time of day.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the eighth earthquake to occur in Quebec since the beginning of the year.

Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?
Focus Montreal: Is Montreal earthquake ready?

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecEarthquakeEarthquakes CanadaEarthquake CanadaMontreal earthquakeSorel-TracyTremorQuebec earthquakeCanada earthquakecategory 3 earthquake
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.