Canada

Montreal struck by small earthquake early Friday morning

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 9:09 am
Earthquakes Canada said the earthquake hit around 3:22 a.m. in Montreal.
Earthquakes Canada said the earthquake hit around 3:22 a.m. in Montreal. Earthquakes Canada

Some Montrealers woke up to a low rumbling in the early morning after a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Friday.

Earthquakes Canada reports the epicentre of the earthquake was about nine kilometres northeast of downtown Montreal and it was about 12 kilometres in depth.

READ MORE: Some parts of Quebec shaken by light earthquake Saturday night

The seismic activity, which occurred around 3:22 a.m., was lightly felt by sleeping residents in the Montreal region.

Montreal police said that no calls were made to its police service about 40 minutes after the earthquake struck.

It is the seventh earthquake to occur in Quebec since the beginning of the year, but it is the first earthquake reported in an urban area.

With files from the Canadian Press

