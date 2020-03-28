Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Kanesatake community protects itself against COVID-19

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 6:43 pm
Furniture and garbage bins close off a parking lot to a store in Kanesatake as part of a state of emergency in the Mohawk community. .
Furniture and garbage bins close off a parking lot to a store in Kanesatake as part of a state of emergency in the Mohawk community. . Global News

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon has his hands full these days.

“Since we declared a state of emergency last week, we’ve been mobilizing our emergency response unit,” he said Saturday outside the Kanehsatà:ke Education Center that’s being used for relief efforts.  “They’ve put in a month’s work in like three days. It’s incredible.”

He said he’s been making sure that the teams get what they need to help protect the community against COVID-19. Since residents have been asked to self-isolate, Simon noted that village authorities have been focused on supporting families with food and other supplies.

READ MORE: Montreal declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

“It seems like the prices have gone up in the stores radically in the last few days,” resident Karyn Murray said while helping to pack food baskets at the school.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Eggs that were costing $2.99 are now $5.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

On top of that, Simon says there is a new worry — non-native visitors from Montreal and Ontario.

“They’ve been coming here in large numbers, either looking for cannabis or tobacco,” he told Global News. “I just want to plead with them to stop.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Cases in Quebec climb to nearly 2,500, deaths rise to 22

Simon said so far nobody in the community has been diagnosed with the virus and visitors are putting the community at risk.

“[The virus] could have a devastating effect on our people. More than 50 per cent of our people have underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart condition and so on.”

His plea echoes that of Premier François Legault a week ago, that people limit travel between regions and cities to help slow the virus.

As for visitors to Kanesatake, Simon points out that if outsiders continue to travel there without good reason, especially since all non-essential services are closed, he’ll have to act.

He warned that “If they don’t listen, then we’ll block the roads ourselves and we’ll turn people away.”

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Global News MontrealKanesatakecoronavirus montrealCOVID-19 Montrealcoronavirus mohawk
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.