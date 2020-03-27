Menu

Canada

Injured Humboldt Bronco launches lawsuit against drivers in 2018 crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 7:47 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 7:54 pm
Ryan Straschnitzki poses for a photograph in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. .
Ryan Straschnitzki poses for a photograph in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A hockey player paralyzed from the chest down in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has launched a lawsuit that names both drivers involved.

Ryan Straschnitzki is seeking damages from the driver of the truck who was sent to prison for his role in the crash, the driver of the team bus, as well as the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The driver of the team’s bus died as a result of the crash.

Injured Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki teaches lessons on and off the ice

The statement of claim says Straschnitzki was left paralyzed, suffers severe headaches and has cognitive difficulties, including short-term memory loss, anxiety, nightmares and insomnia.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the actions of the defendants were reprehensible, reckless and malicious and demonstrated a lack of regard for the health and safety of the members of the Saskatchewan junior “A” ice hockey team.

The allegations have not been proven in court and statements of defence have not been filed.

The April 6, 2018, crash claimed 16 lives and left 13 others injured.

–With a file from Global News

Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training
© 2020 The Canadian Press
