Health

Lethbridge couple reflects on getting stuck on cruise amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 8:27 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 8:29 pm
Home sweet home: Lethbridge couple in quarantine after cruise ordeal
WATCH ABOVE: The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in an Alberta couple being stuck at sea for 13 days while on a cruise. Eloise Therien caught up with the two travellers for details about their experience.

When Kim and Joe Bingham of Lethbridge embarked on their travels around the world six months ago, they had no idea they would be stuck at sea due to a global health pandemic.

They embarked on the Norwegian Jewel in February, going on two back-to-back cruises.

After three of their flights were cancelled because the ship was not allowed to dock at several ports along the route, they started to become worried.

“It was just not knowing,” said Joe Bingham.

Joe added that they had no idea how long the trip would last after they were stuck at sea for 13 days.

“We never expected that no one would let our ship in.”

READ MORE: 4,000 Canadians still on board cruise ships amid coronavirus pandemic

The couple arrived in Lethbridge on Tuesday, after flying from Honolulu to Vancouver, Vancouver to Calgary and Calgary to Lethbridge.

They said there was some concern about travellers from other locations being on their Canadian flights.

“We got dropped off at Vancouver, and you’re just put in where everybody else is,” Kim said.

Despite having a wrench thrown in their plans, the couple still plans on travelling in the future.

“It doesn’t stop me from travelling, but it does make me more aware that that’s something that could happen, and just be mentally prepared for it,” Kim said.

According to the couple, they have friends from Australia who are still trying to get home after being on the same cruise.

