Investigation underway after slaughtered pregnant moose discovered in Saskatchewan

A disturbing social media post showing several dead moose in east-central Saskatchewan has grabbed attention around the province.

The photos appear to have been taken down, but show butchered pregnant moose.

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation confirmed on Friday the moose were killed near Preeceville, Sask. They said numerous moose fetuses were left in several cow moose that had been killed.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s nothing new that we haven’t faced before,” said Darrell Crabbe, executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation.

The Ministry of Environment Enforcement and Compliance Division is conducting an investigation to determine if anything illegal was done with the harvest of the moose.

Crabbe referred to the events as “disturbing” and said the harvesting of pregnant moose is concerning as populations are already decreasing.

“We don’t believe at this time that this was an illegal activity, it’s more about the conservation ethics of harvesting cows, when they will be giving birth in a couple of weeks,” Crabbe said.

The wildlife federation wants the provincial government to develop a comprehensive wildlife corridor and road closure initiatives to protect wildlife in vulnerable locations.

An investigation into the pictures continues.