Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Investigation underway after slaughtered pregnant moose discovered in Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 7:10 pm
File photo of a moose. .
File photo of a moose. . Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers / Facebook

A disturbing social media post showing several dead moose in east-central Saskatchewan has grabbed attention around the province.

The photos appear to have been taken down, but show butchered pregnant moose.

READ MORE: Girl, 9, and her father shot dead after being mistaken for deer while hunting

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation confirmed on Friday the moose were killed near Preeceville, Sask. They said numerous moose fetuses were left in several cow moose that had been killed.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s nothing new that we haven’t faced before,” said Darrell Crabbe, executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation.

Wildlife emergency hotline receiving increase in calls year after year
Wildlife emergency hotline receiving increase in calls year after year

The Ministry of Environment Enforcement and Compliance Division is conducting an investigation to determine if anything illegal was done with the harvest of the moose.

Story continues below advertisement

Crabbe referred to the events as “disturbing” and said the harvesting of pregnant moose is concerning as populations are already decreasing.

“We don’t believe at this time that this was an illegal activity, it’s more about the conservation ethics of harvesting cows, when they will be giving birth in a couple of weeks,” Crabbe said.

READ MORE: N.B. man starts petition in support of Sunday hunting expansion

The wildlife federation wants the provincial government to develop a comprehensive wildlife corridor and road closure initiatives to protect wildlife in vulnerable locations.

An investigation into the pictures continues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Government of SaskatchewanHuntingMooseMinistry of EnvironmentpoachingSaskatchewan Wildlife FederationDarrell Crabbeslaughtered moose
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.