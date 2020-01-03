Menu

Girl, 9, and her father shot dead after being mistaken for deer while hunting

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 11:25 am
Kim Drawdy, 30, and daughter Lauren, 9, were killed while hunting after being mistaken for deer.
Kim Drawdy, 30, and daughter Lauren, 9, were killed while hunting after being mistaken for deer. Kim Drawdy/Facebook

What was supposed to be a pleasant New Year’s Day hunt for a South Carolina father-daughter duo ended in tragedy.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that the two hunters were shot at around 2:30 p.m. after being mistaken for deer.

They were hunting with two others and were performing a hunting technique called deer driving when the fatal shootings occurred, the DNR said.

Richard Harvey, a Colleton County coroner, identified the two victims as Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren Drawdy, 9.

READ MORE: Hunter dies after being attacked by deer he shot: ‘It got back up’

Kim’s brother, Benny Drawdy, told Fox 6 that the two were hunting on Wednesday near their home in Walterboro.

“When I got the message, I just couldn’t believe it,” he told WCBD. “My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter.”

Benny added that Kim and Lauren have hunted the woods they were in many times before.

“He was a real outdoorsman,” he said. “He loved the outdoors like we all do, he loved to hunt and stuff.”

Florida man hunting for hogs attacked by 10-foot alligator
Florida man hunting for hogs attacked by 10-foot alligator

According to Benny, Kim and Lauren were extremely close, never seen far apart from each other.

“Lauren was with her daddy. She went hunting with him all the time,” he told ABC 4. “She was right there. If he went anywhere, she was right there.”

Their neighbour, Johnny Powell, echoed Benny’s sentiments, saying Lauren “loved her daddy to death.”

“I’ll never lose the pain of losing Kim. That’s how good a guy he was,” Powell said.

READ MORE: Bodycam video captures dramatic rescue of alleged kidnapping victim in Alabama

Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told CNN they were found nearly a kilometre off Barracada Road where they were hunting.

As yet, no arrests have been made or charges filed against the shooting suspects, authorities told the publication.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, but it’s known they died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

DNR officials are referring to the shooting as an accident.

ShootingFamily MattersSouth CarolinaHuntingHunting Accidentfather daughter killed huntingfather daughter killed hunting accidenthunting shooting accidentshooting south carolina
