Crime

Officer seriously injured after being assaulted in Richmond Hill mall parking lot: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 6:38 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 6:44 pm
York Regional Police officers tape off a large area at the Hillcrest Mall parking lot in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police officers tape off a large area at the Hillcrest Mall parking lot in Richmond Hill. Global News

York Regional Police say an officer has been seriously injured after he was assaulted in a Richmond Hill mall parking lot.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Hillcrest Mall, near Yonge Street and Carville Mall.

The spokesperson said the male suspect approached the officer, who was parked near a Marshalls store, and allegedly assaulted them.

Video shared on social media appears to have captured part of the incident. It’s believed the suspect was dressed in a full-body, white protective suit.

The officer was sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

More to come.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork Region crimeRichmond Hill newsRichmond Hill crimeHillcrest MallHillcrest Mall police officer assaultedYork Regional Police officer assaulted
