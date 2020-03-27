Officer seriously injured after being assaulted in Richmond Hill mall parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say an officer has been seriously injured after he was assaulted in a Richmond Hill mall parking lot.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Hillcrest Mall, near Yonge Street and Carville Mall.

The spokesperson said the male suspect approached the officer, who was parked near a Marshalls store, and allegedly assaulted them.

Video shared on social media appears to have captured part of the incident. It’s believed the suspect was dressed in a full-body, white protective suit.

The officer was sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

More to come.

