Officer seriously injured after being assaulted in Richmond Hill mall parking lot: police

York Regional Police say an officer has been seriously injured after he was assaulted in a Richmond Hill mall parking lot.
A police spokesperson told Global News the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Hillcrest Mall, near Yonge Street and Carville Mall.
The spokesperson said the male suspect approached the officer, who was parked near a Marshalls store, and allegedly assaulted them.
Video shared on social media appears to have captured part of the incident. It’s believed the suspect was dressed in a full-body, white protective suit.
The officer was sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
More to come.
