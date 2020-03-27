Manitoba to set up information checkpoints to talk coronavirus with travellers

The Manitoba government is setting up information checkpoints at some airports and interprovincial highway border crossings to inform travellers about their obligations to help the fight against COVID-19.
Staff will give travellers from out of province information about the need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says people will also be told about ways they can get groceries delivered to them instead of going to the store themselves.
The checkpoints will be at airports in Brandon and Winnipeg, and at some highway border crossings with Ontario and Saskatchewan.
They include:
- Ontario border:
- Trans-Canada Highway East (West Hawk Lake/Falcon Lake);
- Saskatchewan border:
- Trans-Canada Highway West (west of Kirkella/Elkhorn/Virden);
- PTH 16 (west of Russell);
- PTH 5W (west of Roblin); and
- PTH 2 (west of Sinclair/Reston/Souris).
“This approach will help ensure travellers know they must self-isolate, what the province’s state of emergency means to them and other important public health information,” said Cullen.
-With files from Global News
