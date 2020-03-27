Family holds parade for Peterborough girl celebrating birthday during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough girl received a parade in her honour Thursday as a way to celebrate her birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While physical distancing limits the opportunity for close interaction, that didn’t stop family and friends of Luna Pineo who wanted to celebrate her third birthday.

They decorated their vehicles and drove in front of the girl’s home in the city’s south end.

Elyse Kellar, Luna’s aunt, said the party planning began a week ago.

“My mom and I had the idea last week when we knew we couldn’t get to celebrate with her,” Kellar told Global News Peterborough.

Kellar said Luna’s parents Emma and Joey have been explaining to their two daughters — Luna and five-year-old Alba — about COVID-19 and why they couldn’t have everyone together for the birthday.

“We take it very seriously because my husband has Cystic Fibrosis and Alba has very bad asthma,” said Kellar.

“So we don’t want to spread anything or chance it at all. We didn’t even get out of the car at any point. We just did the drive-by.”

Kellar posted the following tweets showing highlights of the parade:

We’re not 😭, you’re crying. My niece Luna turned 3 yesterday and we couldn’t be there with her so we gave her her own parade in Peterborough! @momdaughterdate @JennValentyne pic.twitter.com/esCgGz2W5V — Elyse Kellar (@woodensignshop) March 27, 2020

Yesterday we celebrated my nieces 3rd birthday! We couldn’t be with her but we formed her own personal parade! @Ptbo_Canada @CHEXNewswatch #ptbo pic.twitter.com/vqGngXGg7T — Elyse Kellar (@woodensignshop) March 27, 2020

On Friday morning, Peterborough Public Health stated there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.