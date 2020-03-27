Menu

Family holds parade for Peterborough girl celebrating birthday during coronavirus pandemic

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 4:17 pm
A Peterborough girl named Luna watches as a parade for her birthday drives by her house on Thursday, March 26.
A Peterborough girl received a parade in her honour Thursday as a way to celebrate her birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While physical distancing limits the opportunity for close interaction, that didn’t stop family and friends of Luna Pineo who wanted to celebrate her third birthday.

They decorated their vehicles and drove in front of the girl’s home in the city’s south end.

Elyse Kellar, Luna’s aunt, said the party planning began a week ago.

“My mom and I had the idea last week when we knew we couldn’t get to celebrate with her,” Kellar told Global News Peterborough.

Kellar said Luna’s parents Emma and Joey have been explaining to their two daughters — Luna and five-year-old Alba — about COVID-19 and why they couldn’t have everyone together for the birthday.

“We take it very seriously because my husband has Cystic Fibrosis and Alba has very bad asthma,” said Kellar.

“So we don’t want to spread anything or chance it at all. We didn’t even get out of the car at any point. We just did the drive-by.”

Kellar posted the following tweets showing highlights of the parade:

On Friday morning, Peterborough Public Health stated there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

CoronavirusCOVID-19BirthdayBirthday PartyPeterborough coronavirusLunacoroanvirus birthdayLuna PineoPeterborough birthdayPeterborough girl birthday
