2 men charged after bank robbery, pursuit: Toronto police

Toronto police say two men were arrested after a bank robbery and short pursuit on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a robbery around 12:50 p.m., in the area of Pape Avenue and Queen Street East in the city’s east end.

Officers allege that two men entered the bank wearing masks, demanded cash, and one man pulled out a handgun, pointing it at customers and employees.

The men allegedly fled the area in a car with cash.

Officers who were responding to the call stopped the car after a short pursuit, police said, and two men were arrested.

A pellet gun and cash were allegedly recovered.

Police said 55-year-old Jeffrey Marsh and 50-year-old Jason Buick have both been charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

They were scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Friday morning.

