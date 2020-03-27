Calgary company releases ‘coronavirus socks’ to help those in need during outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to create uncertainty in the city, one Calgary company has fashioned a unique way to give back.

Friday Sock Co. is now selling mismatched “coronavirus socks” which feature pictures of toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The company took to Instagram on Wednesday to share its latest design, noting the images used on the socks aim to shed some light on the current situation.

The post also detailed that all proceeds from these socks will go to the Calgary Food Bank.

“We’ve designed a pair of socks to help some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic,” the post said. Tweet This

“While at the same time making a little light out of such a horrible situation.”

Calgary's @FridaySockCo have designed these amazing socks, with 100% of profits going to Canadian Food Banks. https://t.co/qfA1OHJBMn pic.twitter.com/sqeTIch61h — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) March 25, 2020

Since announcing the launch, the charitable socks have gained a lot of attention from fellow Calgarians.

Ordered 2 pairs for our house! We ❤ @FridaySockCo!!! Calgary-based company started by a superstar from our little hometown of Cremona. #proud #SupportLocal https://t.co/EiA95TK2Mg — Megan Shapka (@MeganShapka) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus socks are available for both men and women.

The store, which is located in the city’s northeast, is currently closed to the public, but all products, including the coronavirus socks, are available online.

Officials hope the socks will help not only bring smiles to Calgarians’ faces but also make a difference to those in need.

“Think about how hard it’s become to get the basic essentials,” the post said.

“Then think about how hard it will be for those who rely on services like the food bank… We can make a difference.”