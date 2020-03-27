Menu

Canada

Calgary company releases ‘coronavirus socks’ to help those in need during outbreak

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 27, 2020 1:23 pm
A calgary company has created a pair of 'coronavirus socks' to raise money for the Calgary Food Bank.
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to create uncertainty in the city, one Calgary company has fashioned a unique way to give back.

Friday Sock Co. is now selling mismatched “coronavirus socks” which feature pictures of toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

READ MORE: Local Laundry highlights Calgary’s small business sector amid COVID-19 outbreak

The company took to Instagram on Wednesday to share its latest design, noting the images used on the socks aim to shed some light on the current situation.

The post also detailed that all proceeds from these socks will go to the Calgary Food Bank.

“We’ve designed a pair of socks to help some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic,” the post said.

“While at the same time making a little light out of such a horrible situation.”

Since announcing the launch, the charitable socks have gained a lot of attention from fellow Calgarians.

The coronavirus socks are available for both men and women.

The store, which is located in the city’s northeast, is currently closed to the public, but all products, including the coronavirus socks, are available online.

READ MORE: Calgary businesses adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Officials hope the socks will help not only bring smiles to Calgarians’ faces but also make a difference to those in need.

“Think about how hard it’s become to get the basic essentials,” the post said.

“Then think about how hard it will be for those who rely on services like the food bank… We can make a difference.”

