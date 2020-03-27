Florida man leaves whopping $10K tip for serving staff to split amid coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Restaurant employees are feeling the pressure as people stay safe at home to avoid getting the novel coronavirus.

In many cities, restaurants have been forced to partially shut down and offer only take-out, significantly reducing business and income for servers and staff.

But one man, a regular at Skillets restaurant in Naples, wanted to help out with a generous tip of US$10,000.

“He said, ‘I want each person in this restaurant to get $500. The manager distributed it to all the employees,” restaurant owner Ross Edlund told WKRG-TV.

The huge sum was distributed evenly between Edlund’s 20 employees, he told Fox News.

“People come in and they become family. We know where they are from, we know how many kids they have, and we know what’s going on in their lives. They become a part of our team, a part of our restaurant,” Edlund said.

Just a day later, Gov. Ron DeSantis forced all restaurants to close state-wide, NBC-affiliate WFLA-TV reports.

The restaurant owner estimates he had to lay off around 90 per cent of his staff in recent weeks due to lockdowns, according to the Naples Daily News.

“We want everyone to stay healthy and well,” he continued. “We believe that what is being done is the correct thing in spite of the fact it’s causing us hardship.”

Edlund told media that he knows the generous donor, but is respecting his wishes to remain anonymous.

“Thank you very, very much,” he said.

“You are a really decent person, and you have touched our staff deeply.”

