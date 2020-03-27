COVID-19 pandemic forces Boston Pizza International to lay off half of its corporate staff

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Pizza International Inc. is temporarily laying off approximately half of its 192 corporate staff across its three offices in Canada.

The company says the cuts are due to a significant decline in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Pizza closed all of its dining rooms and sports bars across Canada last week, including those in areas where such closures were not yet been mandated, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company says virtually all of its nearly 400 independently and locally owned restaurants have had to make similar decisions to layoff staff as they adjust to take out and delivery only.

It says franchisees in some locations have chosen to temporarily close altogether.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund temporarily suspended its monthly distributions earlier this week.

