Bison Sports to announce end-of-season award winners online amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Bison Sports has decided it will honour the achievements of University of Manitoba athletes and coaches virtually after the annual Brown and Gold Gala that had been scheduled for Saturday was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U of M athletic department announced Friday in a news release that its end-of-season awards will be announced online beginning Monday, March 30 in the afternoon and continuing through Friday, April 3 with the naming of the team MVPs.

“Over the next two weeks, Bison Sports will be announcing 2019-20 team MVPs and major award winners through our website (gobisons.ca) and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@umbisons),” the athletic department said.

The move comes after Sport Manitoba decided to virtually present its Night Of Champions and Coach of the Year awards this past Saturday. This was done as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the annual event that was to be held at Club Regent Event Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Bison Sports will reveal the winners for the following categories during the week of April 6-10:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

April 6: Teammate of the Year (new for 2019-20); Male and Female Rookies of the Year

April 7: Pat Gill Legacy Award

April 8: Coach of the Year; Assistant Coach of the Year

April 9: Male and Female Leadership and Community Development Awards

April 10: Male and Female Athletes of the Year

2:00 National championship is last hurrah for longtime Manitoba Bisons coach Garth Pischke National championship is last hurrah for longtime Manitoba Bisons coach Garth Pischke