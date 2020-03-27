Menu

Widow of Oshawa, Ont. man, 48, who died from coronavirus speaks out about deadly virus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 10:17 am
Updated March 27, 2020 10:28 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Oshawa Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Oshawa Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19. (March 24, 2020)

The widow of a 48-year-old man, who worked at Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa, Ont. and died after contracting COVID-19, is speaking out about how the virus took away her husband’s life.

“I am doing my best to try and navigate this nightmare. Unfortunately I lost my soulmate and angel,” Katy Saunders wrote in a heartfelt public Facebook post about her husband, Keith Saunders.

Katy also emailed Global News about her husband’s death and said that by the time he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was already on life-support and that his kidneys had shut down.

“This is a monster of a disease,” she wrote in her email.

“I would never wish this upon anyone.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in hospital

Company officials confirmed Keith worked at the Gibb Street location near Stevenson Road South and Highway 401. His diagnosis was first announced by Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, on Monday.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. Was extremely dedicated to his job and coworkers. But never was too busy to help anyone and everyone,” Katy wrote.

Katy also said that Keith was never sick and was not on any medication for anything.

“Forever and always your wife and silver fox. You fought till your last breath. We will be together again soon,” Katy said, ending her Facebook post.

